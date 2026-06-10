Springfield Upsets the 'Sox: Wenatchee Loses their First at Home

Published on June 10, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After a series sweep just days before, the Wenatchee AppleSox fell to the Springfield Drifters in a 11-6 upset in game one of the three-game set. The Drifters out-hit the 'Sox 12-8 while also playing cleaner defense, recording one error in comparison to Wenatchee's six.

Springfield received a commanding lead early in the top of the second; they capitalized off three 'Sox errors, two walks issued, and two base hits to cap the inning off with six total runs.

Wenatchee's starter Hiroshi Johnson was quickly pulled in the second after letting up five of the six runs, while only one was earned.

Grayden Lucas took over for Johnson and finished up the inning allowing one more run before the Drifters were finally retired. In the bottom of the fourth, the 'Sox picked up their first run of the ball game after an RBI double by Jake Overstreet brought home Jonah Shields. However, two quick outs followed, and Wenatchee headed back to the field where Lucas gave up two more runs to put Springfield up 8-1.

In the top of the fifth, Derek Render came in to replace Lucas, and he quickly took care of the side without any further problems. Soon after, Wenatchee's bats found life after a two-RBI double by Shields put the 'Sox down 8-3. Following that, Ky McGary's RBI groundout and Harlan Rowe's RBI single cut the Drifters' lead down to three.

But before the AppleSox could capitalize on their momentum, a two-RBI triple by Aiden Gebhard in the top of the sixth advanced Springfield's lead to five. Render finished off the inning before the 'Sox brought in Tyler Schuyleman to relieve him in the seventh.

After two more Wenatchee errors in the eighth, another run came across for the Drifters to conclude the night's scoring. Tyler's brother, Joe Schuyleman, was called in for the top of the ninth and took charge to prevent any further damage.

With two outs and bases loaded in the ninth, Michael Klein sent Alika Ahu down swinging to finish off the ball game and hand the AppleSox their first loss at home.

The AppleSox's bats had gone cold since the fifth inning, and never heated up again, as they picked up only two more hits for the rest of the game.

Wenatchee looks for redemption on wednesday in game two at 6:35 p.m. PST at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

Springfield Upsets the 'Sox: Wenatchee Loses their First at Home - Wenatchee AppleSox

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