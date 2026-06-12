Wenatchee Secures Third Straight Series Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After an 11-1 blowout victory the night before, the Wenatchee AppleSox secured a series win after outscoring the Springfield Drifters 5-2 in game three of the series. With the victory Thursday night, the AppleSox claimed their third straight series win.

Springfield opened the night's scoring in the first after stringing together multiple singles to give them an early lead. However, clutch pitching by Wenatchee's starter Nicho Crowley prevented any further damage during his start, despite the Drifters leaving multiple men on base throughout his tenure on the mound.

In the fourth, the 'Sox struck back after Kainoa Santiago homered to right field for the second day in a row to tie the ball game up at 1-1. With the dugout fired up, Wenatchee looked to add on to their lead.

The AppleSox did just that in the sixth after an RBI groundout by Landon White brought home Nikko Paoletto who tripled earlier in the inning. Cooper Brass kept the inning rolling by scoring Santiago on an RBI single.

They added more cushion in the seventh after a pair of RBI singles by Paoletto and Santiago, taking their lead to 5-1 and concluding Wenatchee's scoring for the evening.

Springfield responded with one run in the top of the ninth, but it was too little too late, and the 'Sox recorded one more final out to obtain a 5-2 victory and series win.

Despite giving up seven hits, Crowley only allowed one run while walking one and punching out three. Recording his first win of the season and relieving Crowley was Dylan Schlenger who tossed two scoreless innings while only letting up one hit, no walks, and striking out five. After Schlenger's successful outing, Clint Beck finished it off and earned a save to complete the night.

With the win Wednesday and a Nanaimo loss at the hands of the Bells, the AppleSox maintain their first place seeding in the WCL North Division.

The 'Sox head up north on Friday to protect their first place spot against the NightOwls. Game one will be at 6:35 p.m. PST at Serauxmen Stadium to open up the series.







West Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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