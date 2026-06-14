Matt Westley Is the Extra Innings Hero in Walk-off Victory

Published on June 13, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats on game night

(Victoria HabourCats, Credit: Raphael Oliveira) Victoria HarbourCats on game night(Victoria HabourCats, Credit: Raphael Oliveira)

Victoria, B.C. - The HarbourCats battled all night to claim a walk-off win in extra innings!

Victoria pitcher Jeremiah Arnett (Rice) made his mark immediately in his Saturday night start. The big Texan struck out three batters in the top of the first inning, an early warning to the Drifters that they would need their A-game to take him down.

Springfield was not deterred, however, scoring on an error in the bottom of the second for the first run of the ballgame. Arnett kept the visiting bats quiet otherwise in the second inning, adding two more K's to his total.

The Cats created a juicy RBI opportunity by way of a couple singles and stolen bags in the bottom of the third. The heart of the lineup took advantage, cashing in two runs to take a narrow lead by the end of the inning.

Jeremiah Arnett (Rice University) put together a solid start with eight strikeouts. (Photo by Raphael Oliveira)

The offensive production continued as Rohne Klein (San Jose State) battled with two outs and drove a base hit to right field to keep the fourth inning alive for the Cats. Inspired by his comrade's effort, local catcher Jai Berezowski (Victoria Collegiate) blasted a triple to widen the home team's lead to 3-1.

Springfield answered back with two runs in the top of the fifth to end Jeremiah Arnett's night. Arnett went 4.2 innings with eight strikeouts, walking three batters and allowing two earned runs. Davis Lee (Calgary) came in to cover for the starter, securing a huge strikeout in a messy situation to preserve a tie game.

Lee kept a clean slate across his two innings of work, giving way to Hunter Daniels (Phoenix) in the top of the eighth. Daniels surrendered a solo homer to give the Drifters the lead.

The HarbourCats came up big in a crucial eighth inning, loading the bases and getting the game-tying run across. This paved the way for extra innings, in which reliever Pierce Stone (Regis) came up huge with two strikeouts in the top of the tenth to keep the score tied. In the bottom of the tenth inning, with the bases loaded, Matt Westley (George Mason) stepped up to the plate and mashed a line drive to centre field for a HarbourCats walk-off win!

Catch the Cats back on the field tomorrow at 1:05 pm for the rubber match of the series.

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West Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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