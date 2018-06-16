AppleSox Back at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium for Six-Game Homestand

The Wenatchee AppleSox return to Paul Thomas Senior Stadium to play the Kelowna Falcons in the AppleSox' first West Coast League home series of the 2018 season.

The AppleSox return home after a five-game road trip. Initially, it was supposed to be a seven-game stretch away from home, but all three of the AppleSox' originally scheduled games in Portland were rained out. As a result, the Sox' game with Gresham on June 11 was cancelled and the Pickles and AppleSox played a doubleheader on Monday.

Now, the Sox look to take their second West Coast League series of the season when they take on the Falcons. Kelowna enters Saturday's game dead-last in the North after two weeks of play.

Last season, the AppleSox swept the season series, taking all six games from the Falcons.

Probable Pitchers

Saturday Falcons: Owen Leonard (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

AppleSox: Michael Spellacy (3-0, 4.56 ERA with AppleSox in 2017)

Sunday Falcons: Trevor Bridgen (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

AppleSox: Grady Miller (1-1, 2.53 ERA)

Monday Falcons: James Brooks (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

AppleSox: Hunter Boyd (1-1, 5.55 ERA)

