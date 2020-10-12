Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Announces No Cost Flu Clinics at the Steel Yard

Indianapolis - As part of its mission to improve lives and communities across Indiana, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will sponsor no cost flu clinics in partnership with the Gary Southshore Railcats and Western Governors University.

The pop-up clinics will be held on six days beginning October 15 at the The Steel Yard, the home of the Railcats.

"Getting the flu shot this year is more important than ever," said Dr. Julie Keck, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medical Director. "Getting the flu weakens the body's defenses making us more vulnerable to COVID-19. A flu shot can help decrease the risk of becoming sick with the flu by as much as 60 percent and is also a way to protect those around you including young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions."

Flu shots are available to anyone in the community at no cost. You do not have to be insured or an Anthem member, but if you do have insurance, bring your insurance card. Most of these events are for ages 11 and up, but restrictions may apply at certain events. All CDC and local health department protocols will be followed, including social distancing and face masks.

Pre-registration helps ensure that enough shots will be available, but is not required. Walk-ins are welcome. For times and to register, visit http://anthem.ly/influclinic.

Where:

The Steel Yard, One Stadium Plaza

When:

October 15, 22, 24, 29

November 5, 7, 12

Why:

Each year, millions of people (about 8 percent of the U.S. population) get the flu.

In the 2018-19 flu season, the flu shot helped prevent:

o 4.4 million illnesses

o 2.3 million medical visits

o 58,000 hospitalizations

o 3,500 deaths

Prevention is important:

Clean shared surfaces. Wipe down telephones, keyboards, steering wheels and doorknobs

Avoid close contact with those who are sick

Wash your hands often and sneeze and cough into your upper sleeve

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

