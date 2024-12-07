Another Huge Game for Rob Hellyer!

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a 3-goal, 3-assist night for Rob Hellyer as the Seals fall to the Swarm 13-12 in overtime.

