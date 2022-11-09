Annual "United for Veterans" Event at Segra Stadium Canceled Due to Forecasted Weather

November 9, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have decided to cancel the annual "United for Veterans" event scheduled for Friday, November 11th at Segra Stadium. It will not be rescheduled for 2022. This decision was made in an effort to keep staff, attendees and vendors safe during the forecasted hit of Tropical Storm Nicole in Fayetteville on Friday.

United for Veterans was to feature a resource fair with dozens of organizations that offer services for veterans and military families. Among these were organizations providing education services, employment assistance, medical and mental health care, housing, fitness, recreational activities and more. In place of this event, a "virtual resource fair" has been created through Linktree to connect those interested to these organizations: https://linktr.ee/UnitedForVeterans.

For more information about the Woodpeckers or upcoming events, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

