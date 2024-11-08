Annual Remembrance Day Game Set for Sunday Versus the Drakkar

Sunday afternoon at the Avenir Centre could feature a matchup between the QMJHL's leading scorer, Justin Poirier (17G, 13A, 30 PTS), and the Q's best goalie Jacob Steinman, tops in the league with a 1.96 GAA.

The annual Remembrance Day game will honour veterans and Armed Forces members in a pre-game ceremony,

Team of the Week member Caleb Desnoyers (11G, 11A) and Julius Sumpf (8G, 14A) lead the Wildcats with 22 points each. Yoan Loshing follows closely with 21 points on 10 goals and 11 assists. Alex Mercier currently leads Moncton in goals with 13, while Etienne Morin has 14 assists from the blueline, tied with Sumpf for the lead in that team category.

The Cats feature the top 4 QMJHL leaders in plus-minus - Sumpf +22, Desnoyers +18, Loshing +17 & Fortier-Gendron +15. Gardiner MacDougall teams take pride in their all-around game and this group has latched on to his messaging of responsibillty at both ends of the ice.

Sunday afternoon's battle with the Drakkar will be an entertaining one - both teams feature high-power offences and brick wall goaltending. Hurricanes draft pick & star sniper Justin Poirier is dangerous every shift and is complimented by Devils prospect Matyas Melovsky (7G, 16A) and Louis-Charles Plourde (14G, 8A).

The crease battle could see Wildcats' Jacob Steinman take on the Drakkar's Lucas Beckman who leads the Q in wins with 11.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON

