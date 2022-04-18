Annual Cutters 5K Race Set for June 11

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in partnership with Hope Enterprises, will be holding the Annual Cutters 5K on Saturday, June 11 at Muncy Bank Ballpark sponsored in part by; Eder's Ice Cream, Hamilton Patriot, Horizon FCU, iHeart Media, Lamar, Muncy Bank & Trust, UPMC Health Plan, Williamsport Sun-Gazette, & Woodlands Bank.

The race, through Williamsport's west end, begins at 9am with registration open at 8am. The course has runners starting outside the ballpark entrance with the final leg taking place inside the stadium. Both runners and walkers are encouraged to take part in the event. All proceeds benefit Hope Enterprise and The Hope Foundation

"Hope is humbled by the longstanding support the Williamsport Crosscutters provide year after year," said Hope Enterprises CEO/President Rob Labatch. "The Cutter's 5K gives our community the opportunity to support Hope's mission while helping us to celebrate our 70 years of success."

Prizes will be awarded for the top three runners in eight male and female age categories with the top male and female finishers having the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Williamsport Crosscutters game on June 18. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the top three overall male and female walkers.

Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi said, "We are proud that the Cutters 5K has generated well over $100,000 for Hope Enterprises and the Hope Foundation over the years. The Cutters are honored to lend a hand in helping Hope to provide much needed services and support to so many individuals in our community."

Registration is $25 per person. All participants registering by May 27 are guaranteed a free a race t-shirt. Online registration is available at FalconRaceTiming.com (click on Registration). Entry forms and more information can be found by visiting Crosscutters.com or the Crosscutters offices at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

New this year is a Virtual Race option allowing racers to sign up and support Hope's cause and walk or run when & where you like. All virtual racers will be mailed a free race t-shirt.

The Crosscutters open the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2 against the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are now available. To order, call (570) 326-3389 or visit www.crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3.

