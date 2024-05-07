Andrew King Promoted to Director of Ticketing

May 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke native, Andrew King, has been promoted to Director of Ticketing for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The 2019-2020 season was his first season with the Dawgs. In the summer of 2022, King was promoted to Ticket Sales Manager after many successful seasons generating ticket revenue as an account executive. During his time as Ticket Sales Manager, he assisted in managing ticket operations and ticket staff, while continuously increasing revenue in that department.

"It's been a really cool experience to see the team's growth from my start back in 2019 through today. I'm happy to have played a part in that, and plan to do everything I can in this new role to further the success of the team," said Andrew King.

In King's new position, he will be responsible for managing and training ticketing staff and all ticketing operations software. He will continue to focus on ticket revenue and business development.

"When we onboard new ticketing staff, we advise them to watch and listen to Andrew," said Alexandra Crutchfield. "He sets a great example by fostering genuine relationships with our season ticket holders and diligently running ticket operations for our organization."

Congratulate Andrew by emailing him at [email protected]!

Full and half season tickets are now on sale for the 2024-2025 season. Contact the Dawgs front office staff for assistance or more information!

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from May 7, 2024

Andrew King Promoted to Director of Ticketing - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.