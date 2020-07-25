Andres Gimenez Called-Up to the Show

Columbia, S.C. - Former Fireflies infielder Andres Gimenez made his Major League debut last night. The New York Met entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive substitution at second base for Robinson Cano. He is the seventh former Fireflies player to play in the big leagues.

The Mets third-ranked prospect according to MLB.com played 92 games with the Fireflies in 2017, 89 of which he played shortstop. At age 18, he hit .265, with four homers and 32 RBI in the South Atlantic League. The Venezuela-native was named a Mets Organizational All-Star in 2018, as well as a Post-Season All-Star for the Florida State League that year.

New York signed the shortstop as an international free agent in 2015.

Gimenez is the first former Firefly to debut in the majors since Anthony Kay made his first big league start for the Toronto Blue Jays September 7, 2019.

