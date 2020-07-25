Blake Taylor Debuts in Houston Astros Opener

Columbia, S.C. - Former Fireflies pitcher Blake Taylor made his Major League debut last night. The Houston Astro came on in relief in the eighth inning against the Mariners. The lefty retired the side in order, forcing a flyout and a pair of groundouts. He is the eighth former Fireflies player to play in the big leagues.

The 2013 second round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates spent the 2017 season in the Soda City, starting 17 of the 18 games he appeared in. Taylor fanned 72 batters in 85.2 innings of work while maintaining a 4.94 ERA.

The Mets acquired Taylor in 2014 in a trade that sent Ike Davis to Pittsburgh. In 2019, the Mets sent him to Houston with outfielder Kenedy Corona to bring center fielder Jake Marisnick to the Big Apple.

Taylor is the second former Firefly to debut in the majors this season, joining Andres Gimenez, who also got the call-up Friday.

