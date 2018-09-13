Anderson Tejeda Named Carolina League Year-End All-Star
September 13, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
KINSTON, NC - On Wednesday the Carolina League announced its Year-End All-Star roster and awards for the 2018 season. Down East SS Anderson Tejeda was named as an All-Star on the postseason list for the first time in his career.
Tejeda, 20, is also one of only three players in the league to be named both a midseason and postseason All-Star (POT RHP Wil Crowe & WIL 2B D.J. Burt). He is also the first Wood Duck to be named to the year-end roster.
The Bani, D.R. native finished among the top five in the league in several offensive categories including: R (76, 2nd), TB (205, 2nd), RBI (74, 3rd), HR (19, T5th), and XBH (41, T5th).
Defensively, Tejeda finished with the third most total chances at shortstop in the league and set personal bests in fielding percentage (.958) and innings played at short (905.3).
Tejeda was also twice named a Player of the Week in the league for his efforts in May and August. The full list of All-Stars can be found below.
Pitcher of the Year Wil Crowe, Potomac
Most Valuable Player Bobby Dalbec, Salem
Manager Omar Vizquel, Winston-Salem
Trainer Nick Kuchwara, Salem
Starting Pitcher Wil Crowe, Potomac
Relief Pitcher Luke Barker, Carolina
Catcher Yermin Mercedes, Winston-Salem
First Base Wilson Garcia, Frederick
Second Base D.J. Burt, Wilmington
Shortstop Anderson Tejeda, Down East
Third Base Bobby Dalbec, Salem
Utility Infield Ian Sagdal, Potomac
Outfield Blake Rutherford, Winston-Salem
Rhett Wiseman, Potomac
Ryan McKenna, Frederick
Utility OF J.J. Matijevic, Buies Creek
Designated Hitter Micker Adolfo, Winston-Salem
