Anderson Tejeda Named Carolina League Year-End All-Star

KINSTON, NC - On Wednesday the Carolina League announced its Year-End All-Star roster and awards for the 2018 season. Down East SS Anderson Tejeda was named as an All-Star on the postseason list for the first time in his career.

Tejeda, 20, is also one of only three players in the league to be named both a midseason and postseason All-Star (POT RHP Wil Crowe & WIL 2B D.J. Burt). He is also the first Wood Duck to be named to the year-end roster.

The Bani, D.R. native finished among the top five in the league in several offensive categories including: R (76, 2nd), TB (205, 2nd), RBI (74, 3rd), HR (19, T5th), and XBH (41, T5th).

Defensively, Tejeda finished with the third most total chances at shortstop in the league and set personal bests in fielding percentage (.958) and innings played at short (905.3).

Tejeda was also twice named a Player of the Week in the league for his efforts in May and August. The full list of All-Stars can be found below.

Pitcher of the Year Wil Crowe, Potomac

Most Valuable Player Bobby Dalbec, Salem

Manager Omar Vizquel, Winston-Salem

Trainer Nick Kuchwara, Salem

Starting Pitcher Wil Crowe, Potomac

Relief Pitcher Luke Barker, Carolina

Catcher Yermin Mercedes, Winston-Salem

First Base Wilson Garcia, Frederick

Second Base D.J. Burt, Wilmington

Shortstop Anderson Tejeda, Down East

Third Base Bobby Dalbec, Salem

Utility Infield Ian Sagdal, Potomac

Outfield Blake Rutherford, Winston-Salem

Rhett Wiseman, Potomac

Ryan McKenna, Frederick

Utility OF J.J. Matijevic, Buies Creek

Designated Hitter Micker Adolfo, Winston-Salem

