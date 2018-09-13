P-Nats RHP Wil Crowe Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Year, One of Three Named Post-Season All-Stars

September 13, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - In conjunction with the Carolina League, the Potomac Nationals are excited to announce that three members of the 2018 Northern Division Championship team have earned Post-Season accolades. RHP Wil Crowe was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year, while Crowe, 3B Ian Sagdal, and OF Rhett Wiseman were each named to the Post-Season Carolina League All-Star Team.

The 24-year-old Crowe began his 2018 campaign with Potomac, where he went a perfect 11-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 appearances, 15 starts. The former South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher finished second in the Carolina League in wins despite a promotion to Double-A in early August. Crowe struck out 78 batters and walked just 30 over 87.0 innings with Potomac. The P-Nats went 14-2 in games in which the right-handed starter appeared in. Crowe made the Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star Team as well, and finished the regular season with five starts for the Harrisburg Senators.

In his second season with Potomac, Sagdal earned Post-Season recognition as the Utility Infielder on the All-Star Team. Sagdal, who split time between first base and third base during the regular season, developed into the full-time starting third baseman in the Post-Season for Potomac. The 25-year-old won the Carolina League batting championship in 2018, as he hit .318 over 101 games. Sagdal finished second on Potomac in RBIs (58), tied for third in the league in doubles (28), finished second in the league in OBP (.373), and wrapped up the season fifth in the Carolina League in SLG (.451). A 2016 Post-Season All-Star with the Hagerstown Suns and a 2016 MILB.com Organizational All-Star, this is the first award Sagdal has earned with Potomac.

Wiseman, one of four outfielders recognized on the Carolina League Post-Season All-Star team, led Potomac in home runs (21) and RBIs (63) in the 2018 regular season. The Vanderbilt Commodores outfielder finished third in the Carolina League in home runs, third in SLG (.484), second in XBH (48), and T-4th in walks (63). Wiseman had two multi-HR games, five games with at least three RBIs, and started in all six postseason games for Potomac in 2018. The All-Star nod is the first in the 24-year-old's career.

In addition to the three P-Nats who earned Post-Season recognition, Salem Red Sox 3B Bobby Dalbec won the Carolina League Most Valuable Player award. Dalbec he led the league in home runs (26), RBIs (85), and SLG (.573). Winston-Salem Dash manager Omar Vizquel was named the Carolina League Manager of the Year, as his club won both the first and second half Southern Division Championship, and finished with the fourth best winning percentage (.609) in all of full-season Minor League Baseball.

