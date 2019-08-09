Anderson and Yew Join Prowlers

Port Huron, MI-The Port Huron Prowlers are pleased to announce the signing of both Drew Anderson and Robin Yew.

Anderson, a 21-year-old native of Portage la Prairie, MB, spent time last season splitting time between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Finding ice time as both a center and a wing, Anderson was able to net 13 goals and assisted on 22 between both leagues.

Yew, a 23-year-old native of Île-à-la-Crosse, SK, also played in the SJHL two seasons ago. Yew played overseas in Sweden this past season, a defenseman appeared in 29 games while racking up 8 assists.

Adding more youth to the roster is something head coach Joe Pace has looked to do to help combat the long grind of the season "Both of these guys have played high quality junior hockey", said Pace. "I'm looking for both of them to step in and contribute immediately."

The Port Huron Prowlers will kick off their FPHL season October 25 when they travel to Connecticut to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Prowlers will first drop the puck at McMorran Arena on November 8th when they take on the Columbus River Dragons.

By Brady Beedon

