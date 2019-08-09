Rumble Bees Hold Open Tryouts
August 9, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release
Battle Creek, MI - The Rumble Bees are looking for a few good players. Here is your chance to jump on board the Federal Prospect Hockey League's newest team. The camp will be Thursday September 5th thru Sunday September 8th at The Rink in downtown Battle Creek. All sessions will be open to the public and media.
The camp will be open to all players from around the world ages 18 and up. It is full contact and there might be some action. These players will be competing for a spot in October's training camp. The team will offer at least 3 players a contract out of this camp. Players that make the cut will next report October 13th for the teams inaugural training camp.
Come on out to The Rink and catch the first Rumble Bees action of the year. Meet the staff and possibly some of the potential players up close and personal as they literally fight for a spot.
Tickets are now available by heading to www.beehockey.com and getting you deposits in on season memberships. Click on TICKETS, scroll and save.
Camp Schedule:
All sessions at The Rink - 75 Houston St. Battle Creek, MI 49017
Players and staff will be available to the media after all sessions unless prearranged
Thursday September 5, 2019 Players arrive 1:30-2:00pm
Meeting 2:00-2:30pm
Practice 3:00-4:15pm
Friday September 6, 2019 Practice 9:15-10:45am
Game 6:30-8:00pm
Saturday September 7, 2019 Game 9:30-11:00am
Game 6:30-8:00pm
Sunday September 8, 2019 Game 11:30am-1:00pm
Exit Interviews 1:30-2:30pm
• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...
Federal Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2019
- Rumble Bees Hold Open Tryouts - Battle Creek Rumble Bees
- Anderson and Yew Join Prowlers - Port Huron Prowlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Battle Creek Rumble Bees Stories
- Rumble Bees Hold Open Tryouts
- Battle Creek Rumble Bees Are Selling Tickets
- Rumble Bees Make First Trade and Sign 4 more
- Battle Creek Rumble Bees Newest FHL Team