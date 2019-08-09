Rumble Bees Hold Open Tryouts

August 9, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





Battle Creek, MI - The Rumble Bees are looking for a few good players. Here is your chance to jump on board the Federal Prospect Hockey League's newest team. The camp will be Thursday September 5th thru Sunday September 8th at The Rink in downtown Battle Creek. All sessions will be open to the public and media.

The camp will be open to all players from around the world ages 18 and up. It is full contact and there might be some action. These players will be competing for a spot in October's training camp. The team will offer at least 3 players a contract out of this camp. Players that make the cut will next report October 13th for the teams inaugural training camp.

Come on out to The Rink and catch the first Rumble Bees action of the year. Meet the staff and possibly some of the potential players up close and personal as they literally fight for a spot.

Tickets are now available by heading to www.beehockey.com and getting you deposits in on season memberships. Click on TICKETS, scroll and save.

Camp Schedule:

All sessions at The Rink - 75 Houston St. Battle Creek, MI 49017

Players and staff will be available to the media after all sessions unless prearranged

Thursday September 5, 2019 Players arrive 1:30-2:00pm

Meeting 2:00-2:30pm

Practice 3:00-4:15pm

Friday September 6, 2019 Practice 9:15-10:45am

Game 6:30-8:00pm

Saturday September 7, 2019 Game 9:30-11:00am

Game 6:30-8:00pm

Sunday September 8, 2019 Game 11:30am-1:00pm

Exit Interviews 1:30-2:30pm

