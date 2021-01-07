Anaheim Ducks Sign Anthony Stolarz to Two-Year Contract

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 NHL season.

Stolarz, 26 (1/20/94), has gone 6-7-4 with two shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 26 NHL games with Anaheim, Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-6, 210-pound goaltender spent the majority of last season with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development in the American Hockey League (AHL), posting a 21-12-6 record, and setting a new AHL career high in SV% (.922), while tying a personal best in wins.

Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz owns a 71-53-19 record with three shutouts in 152 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley. Originally signed as a free agent July 3, 2019, Stolarz has appeared in two AHL All-Star Classics (2019-20 and 2015-16). He also guided London of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to an OHL championship in 2012-13 and back-to-back Memorial Cup appearances in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

