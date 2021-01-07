Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes Agree to AHL Partnership for 2020-21

Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has partnered with the Carolina Hurricanes to have Predators prospects assigned to Carolina's primary developmental affiliate, the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, for the 2020-21 season. This comes after Monday's announcement that Nashville's primary AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, would not be playing this season due to fiscal ramifications and current health and safety standards in Wisconsin. The Wolves start their AHL campaign on Feb. 5.

"We want to thank the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves organizations for the opportunity to partner with them for this coming season," Predators Director of Player Development and Admirals General Manager Scott Nichol said. "With our players skating for Chicago in the AHL and others competing in European leagues and with the ECHL's Florida Everblades, we are confident about where our prospects will continue their development during this unprecedented season. We look forward to resuming our relationship with the Admirals in the 2021-22 campaign."

The Wolves, who will play their games this season at their practice facility in Hoffman Estates, Ill., are entering their first year as Hurricanes affiliates and finished the 2019-20 season with 62 points and a 27-26-5-3 record. Since its first AHL season in 2001, Chicago has earned two Calder Cup titles (2002 and 2008) and four Eastern Conference championships.

