"AN ACROBATIC FINISH FROM ROMAN TORRES!!!!"

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Goals from Ryan Carmichael, Roman Torres, and Jackson Castro were enough for Forward Madison to defeat the New York Cosmos by a score of 3-1, with Sebastián Guenzatti scoring for the visitors at Breese Stevens Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 29, 2026

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