Amid Tough Loss, Ice Flyers Attract Record Crowd on Wiener Dog Race Night

Fueled by another mammoth, memorable crowd Saturday night, the jackpot in the Ice Flyers' charitable 50-50 drawing reached an amazing $10,000.

A lucky fan took home quite a prize.

Unfortunately in the game, the Ice Flyers couldn't buy a goal.

Three different shots hit goal posts and some point-blank chances went awry, as the Ice Flyers absorbed a 3-0 loss against the Birmingham Bulls, amid a Pensacola Bay Center crowd of 6,672 on Wiener Dog Race Night that set a new attendance ceiling.

It became the largest single-game crowd in franchise history, aside from the annual $5 ticket weekend games that fill the arena to capacity. The loss followed the Ice Flyers signature road win Friday night at Huntsville, after they trailed 2-0 into the second period and skated off with a 4-3 overtime shootout win.

"It is disappointing because we played really well (Friday) and it was a tough game and we played tough, we played good for 60, 65 minutes (overtime) really," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff. "And to come out, after we have some momentum, this was very disappointing.

"And to just do a 180. The compete level wasn't there (Saturday) the execution of passing wasn't there, just being ready to play wasn't there. It was a big game for us. Every game from here on out is a big game, so there is no excuse."

The Ice Flyers (13-15 overall, 26 points) have an opportunity to quickly rebound. They will play the Macon Mayhem on Monday in Pensacola's first-ever, matinee game (4:05 p.m.) on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is one of two games in the Southern Professional Hockey League being played on the Monday holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

The Ice Flyers will then face the Mayhem (4-17, 10 points) again in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday at the Bay Center to try and climb in the standings. Saturday's loss, coupled by Quad City's win, pushed the Ice Flyers into ninth place.

"It is a vital week for us," Aldoff said. "We can turn things in the right direction and get on a little bit of a roll here. So, it's big and every shift, every period, every game, is going to be vital from here on out, but especially this week."

Just as he did in his Ice Flyers debut at Huntsville, new goaltender Brad Arvantis impressed with 30 saves. The Bulls got an empty net goal with 24 seconds remaining, after the Ice Flyers played nearly the final three minutes with an extra attacker.

Arvantis, 25, a 6-foot-2 netminder from Holliston, Massachusetts, who played at NCAA Division I member UMass, then portions of the past two season in the ECHL, won Friday's game by thwarting the first four shots he faced in the overtime shootout.

"He is stopping pucks when he should and both of our new goalies are playing well," Aldoff said "I though Riley (Morris) played well when he played (2 games last week), so that is a huge difference in our game. It's good to see and it's fun to play in front of them."

The pregame energy Saturday was palpable as fans streamed into the arena, filling up the lower bowl then extending into the upper reaches of the arena before the opening puck drop.

It was the fourth time the Ice Flyers have attracted more than 5,000 fans in a game this season, including three consecutive home games.

"It was a great crowd," Aldoff said, before venting on his team's performance. "Scoreboards are one thing, but it's how you play the game and there were brief stints in the game when we played well, but overall you can't play that way. It was a horrible game for my perspective and it's uncalled for.

"As I just told the guys, as crazy as it was, we hit a post with five minutes left, it could have been 2-1 and we're still fine, we're still in it. "And then we are taking dumb penalties. It is key times managing hockey games when stupid penalties happen. It is not championship pedigree."

Midway into the first period, a Birmingham penalty gave the Ice Flyers a chance to strike first on the power play. But a giveaway in their own zone led to a shorthanded, breakaway goal by the Bulls' Jake Pappalardo, who slipped the puck on a deke under Arvantis' pads.

The score remained that way through first intermission.

"We made some stupid, bonehead plays," Aldoff said. "There is nothing I can say that explains that stuff. That can't happen. It's just being ready to play.

"Things happen in a hockey game for sure. You got power plays and your mind has to be on the power play."

A couple fights and some near-miss chances ensued in the second period, but no scoring. The Bulls Michael Gillespie then made a strong move and backhanded goal with 10:24 left in the game to build 2-0 lead and take some of the energy from the crowd in the final minutes.

"You would think (big crowd) would have (inspired play), but look how we played," Aldoff said. "Disappointing."

GAME NOTABLES

- The Wiener Dog Races, sponsored by Olive Branch Pet Hospital, became another record-setting event. There were 82 pups registered for the races, which required four first-round dashes, then a 72-dog consolation race, before a pup appropriately named Oscar won the championship round.

Oscar won a photo finish with three dogs at the finish line in what might have been the best Wiener Dog finale.

- Dr. Mark Sprayberry, lead veterinarian at Olive Branch Pet Hospital, was recognized before the game and participated with children in the ceremonial opening puck drop.

- Also honored was an Ice Flyers season-ticket holder and 30-year U.S. Navy veteran, Lynn McKim, as the Center Ice Hero sponsored by Pen Air Federal Credit Union.

- Prior to the third period, the Ice Flyers with a loud fan reaction welcomed Jeremy Reaves, a Pensacola Catholic and South Alabama star, who returned home following his NFL season with the Washington Commanders. He was voted into the NFL Pro Bowl game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas where he will further represent Pensacola. Reaves frequently attends Ice Flyers games when getting the chance.

- The 50-50 jackpot had surpassed $3,000 during the first period, but further surged toward a five-figure amount before the cutoff at the end of second intermission. Olive Branch Pet Hospital will receive half of the jackpot.

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Macon Mayhem vs. Ice Flyers

WHEN: Monday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center

PROMOTION: Special matinee game on Martin Luther King Day.

RADIO: Fox Sports Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM).

TELEVISION: YurView (Cox Communications subscribers)

