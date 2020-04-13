Americans Steve Martinson Named ECHL GM of the Year

Allen, Texas - The ECHL and Allen Americans are proud to announce that Americans General Manager and Head Coach Steve Martinson, has been named the 2019-2020 GM of the Year. The vote was determined by coaches around the league.

Steve Martinson led the Allen Americans to a 40-14-6-2 record this season. The Americans had the biggest turnaround of any team in the league this year, going from last overall in 18-19 to tops in the Western Conference, and the third best record overall in the ECHL in 19-20.

During his time in Allen, he has led the team to four league titles, two in the now defunct Central Hockey League in 2013 and 2014, and two in the ECHL in 2015 and 2016.

"It's an honor to get this type of recognition from your peers, said Steve Martinson. "They understand that at our level there are so many factors that can affect your success. You may start the season with a team that can win a championship, but the big test is having one at the end of year. I'd like to thank my players. You can't get awards without your team playing at their full potential."

Martinson has 1,043 wins in his professional coaching career, he's the second winningest coach in North America, behind only Scotty Bowman (1,244). For Martinson, 438 of those wins have come in the ECHL.

Steve Martinson will begin his 9th season serving as General Manager and Head Coach in Allen this fall. Over his long successful post-playing career, he has won 10 championships in 25 seasons.

