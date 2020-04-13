Americans Add Two Key Staff Members to 2020-2021 Sales Team

April 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce the addition of Dalton Johnson and Conor Hayward as Sales Executives as the organization continues to grow leading up to the 2020-21 season this fall.

"The Americans' are committed to a club wide growth mentality as we are making the best of this challenging time by focusing on our staff and our many stakeholders. Both Dalton and Conor are rising stars with a focus on taking care of the best fans in professional hockey here in Allen. We look forward to engaging the community and making every engagement with our team memorable heading into the upcoming ECHL campaign" says new Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "Our #FansFirst mentality comes from our owner, Jack D. Gulati, as it fuels our sales team and carries over to what Coach Martinson and the guys bring to the ice every night."

Johnson is a 2013 graduate of Denison High School. He attended Southern Arkansas University, where he graduated in 2017 with a degree in Health, Kinesiology, and Recreation with a Sports Management Emphasis. He played four years of college golf, where he served as team captain from 2015 to 2017.

"I'm excited to begin my time with the Allen Americans," shares Johnson. "I'm looking forward to the upcoming season and watching the Americans contend for another title."

Hayward joins the Americans from Varidesk where he was a Business Development Executive/Mid-Market Sales. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2016 with a Bachelor of Business in Business Management Degree.

"I'm thrilled to join the Allen Americans Hockey Sales Team and start my career in the sports world," adds Hayward. "I'm very aware of the Allen Americans rich tradition and excited to get the season underway."

"We are very excited to welcome Conor and Dalton to the Allen Americans organization," said Allen Americans Vice President of Sales and Marketing Robert Fatta. "Both will bring a tremendous amount of experience to our sales team while being devoted to creating fan-first experiences and continuing to help us build strong partnerships through the DFW market."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2020

Americans Add Two Key Staff Members to 2020-2021 Sales Team - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.