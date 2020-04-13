Allen's Martinson Named ECHL General Manager of the Year

April 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Steve Martinson of the Allen Americans is the 2019-20 recipient of the League's General Manager of the Year award. The award is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

Martinson, who completed his sixth season as the Americans' head coach, led Allen to a 40-14-8 record during the 2019-20 season, a 32-point improvement from the 2018-19 season. He also served as a coach at the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic, marking the second time in his career that he has coached in the event.

Martinson has posted a 438-254-90 career record in the ECHL with San Diego, Elmira, Chicago and Allen, leading the Americans to Kelly Cup titles in 2015 and 2016. He ranks fifth all-time in league history with 438 wins and his 782 career games coached are tied for fifth.

In addition to his time in the ECHL, Martinson has also coached in the West Coast Hockey League, United Hockey League and Central Hockey League, capturing WCHL titles with San Diego in 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2003, a UHL title with Rockford in 2007 and CHL titles with Allen in 2013 and 2014.

ECHL General Manager of the Year Award

2019-20 Steve Martinson, Allen Americans

2018-19 Rob Murray, Tulsa Oilers

2017-18 Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Chris Stewart, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.