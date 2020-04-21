American Association Postpones Start of 2020 Season

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association announced that the start of the 2020 regular season has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement made by the league today, the 2020 season is potentially set to start in early July and extend into late September, with the intent of playing 80 games. Officials with the American Association are working with teams on a updating the 2020 schedule and the revised schedule will be released to the public as soon as all dates are finalized

All single game tickets purchased for games that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic can be exchanged for home games, once the new schedule is released. Season ticket holders, group event leaders and corporate partners will be contacted directly by a member of the RedHawks staff in the coming days. Promotions and giveaways will also be rescheduled and announced as soon as the new schedule is available.

The league and team officials continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation and will follow all safety recommendations issued by federal, state and local agencies to ensure the safety of fans, players, umpires and staff when the 2020 season begins.

Newman Outdoor Field and the RedHawks front office will remain closed to the public until further notice. Any questions regarding the 2020 season can be addressed by calling 701-235-6161 (from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday) or by email (media@fmredhawks.com).

