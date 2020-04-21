American Association Postpones Start of 2020 Season

MOORHEAD, MINN. - The Board of Directors of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has postponed the start of the 2020 regular season, which was scheduled for May 19.

The American Association will aim for a start date of the season in early July. The league intends a season that will include 80 games and extend to late September. The early July timeline, along with the length of the season, is subject to the ability to hold games in home markets while abiding by federal, state, provincial governments laws and municipal health orders and guidelines.

"The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July."

