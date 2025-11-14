Alyssa Thomas Becomes the WNBA's All-Time Postseason Assists Leader: Milestones Week
Published on November 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Alyssa Thomas made history this postseason
She passed Courtney Vandersloot to become the WNBA's all-time postseason assists leader, dishing out 391 dimes along the way.
Certified floor general.
#WNBAMilestonesWeek
