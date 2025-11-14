Alyssa Thomas Becomes the WNBA's All-Time Postseason Assists Leader: Milestones Week

Published on November 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Alyssa Thomas made history this postseason

She passed Courtney Vandersloot to become the WNBA's all-time postseason assists leader, dishing out 391 dimes along the way.

Certified floor general.

#WNBAMilestonesWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.