Alyssa Naeher Earns Third 2024 National Women's Soccer League Impact Save of the Week Honor

October 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, earned her third National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Deloitte Impact Save of the Week honor of 2024, the league announced today.

In the 88th minute of Chicago's match on the road against the Washington Spirit October 20, Chicago midfielder Bea Franklin was brought to the ground as she battled for possession. The Spirit used the opportunity to reverse the ball's path and go on the attack, sending a pass into the midfield. Another long ball into open space was brought under the control of Washington forward Trinity Rodman as she entered the left side of the18-yard box. The Red Stars defense raced backwards but couldn't shut down Rodman before the attacker got off a shot. Hope wasn't lost for Chicago though, as Naeher was already tracking the ball, closing down the near post angle. Rodman instead opted for the far post, and the shot looked destined for the upper right corner as Naeher sprang towards the ball. The distance seemed too great for the Red Stars captain to cover, but with a full extension, the tips of Naeher's glove connected with the ball. Despite all odds, Naeher's redirection forced the shot to sail up and just above the crossbar for a Spirit corner kick. Naeher's heroics in the closing minutes of regulation maintained the scoreline for the remainder of the match, with Chicago ultimately falling, 2-0.

The Week 24 award is Naeher's third NWSL Deloitte Impact Save of the Week this season, with Week 1 and 15 honors also claimed by the keeper, making her the league leader in 2024 Save of the Week accolades. Naeher now tallies 10 Save of the Week wins, tying her for third-most in NWSL history. The Red Stars now boast a league-high six weekly awards this season, including Naeher's Week 1, 15 and 24 honors; Tatumn Milazzo's back-to-back wins in Weeks 4 and 5; and Natalia Kuikka's Week 18 accolade.

Naeher now joins teammate Mallory Swanson and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) after being called up October 18 for the first time since winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While the NWSL is on international break, Naeher and the USWNT head south for a trio of friendly matches October 24, 27 and 30. The Stars and Stripes first face Iceland in Austin, Texas, October 24 and Nashville, Tennessee, October 27. The USWNT then takes on Argentina October 30 in Louisville, Kentucky, to finish the international window.

Catch Naeher and the Red Stars back at home November 3 when the team closes out regular season action against the Kansas City Current. Tickets to Chicago's She Inspire Me match at 2:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, presented by RUSH Hospital, can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

