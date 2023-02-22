Altoona Curve Reveal Full 2023 Promotional Schedule

CURVE, PA - With just 43 days until Opening Day, the Altoona Curve are pleased to reveal the full promotional schedule for the 2023 season, part of the year-long 25th season celebration at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

"The release of the promotional schedule is something that we look forward to each spring," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Our staff dedicates a lot of time in the offseason to planning all the celebrities, entertainment acts, giveaways and zany ideas. The announcement of the promotions brings us one step closer to Opening Day and our year-long 25th Season Celebration.

This season's promotional schedule features 18 fireworks shows, guest appearances by Brad Eldred, Alex Presley, Dwier Brown, Paul Coffey and Jake "The Snake" Roberts plus dozens of unique giveaways, theme nights, and more action-packed events in Curve, PA.

The anniversary season kicks off on Thursday, April 6 on Opening Day with a Brad Eldred Appearance at PNG Field when the Curve host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 6:00 p.m. Eldred is one of the most celebrated players in Curve history and makes his first official return since his playing days in 2004-2005. Fans will enjoy the first post-game fireworks show of the season with a Journey and Steve Perry theme, presented by Furrer Beverage and Ollinger Brothers, Inc.

The season's opening weekend homestand against New Hampshire continues Friday, April 7 with a 2023 Poster Schedule Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Bolger Brothers Inc. The first homestand of the season wraps up on Saturday, April 8 with a special 1:00 p.m. first pitch for Easter at the Ballpark, featuring a sweet surprise presented by Blair Candy.

REBRANDS AND SPECIALTY JERSEYS

The Curve will wear several specialty jerseys this season that recognize the unique culture of the city of Altoona, as well as the Curve's connection to Pittsburgh and among other exciting events.

Back by popular demand, the Curve will once again suit up as the Allegheny Yinzers for every Sunday home game in the 2023 season except August 13, presented by Keller Engineers. The Yinzers will kick off on Sunday, April 23rd against the Bowie Baysox with a special Yinzer Rally Towel Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Lakeview Sheds & Vinyl Products.

This transformation comes with a refreshed Yinzers uniform look that features the black and gold color schemes of Pittsburgh. In the Curve's final Sunday home game on September 10th against the Harrisburg Senators, fans can place their bids on the game-worn and autographed jerseys via the LiveSource app with proceeds benefiting American Rescue Workers. Fans can purchase a special Sunday ticket package to catch every Yinzers game in 2023.

In August, the Curve will recognize Altoona's very own slice of Italy with a week-long rebrand as the Altoona Pizzas from August 8 - 13 against the Erie SeaWolves. Inspired by the original Altoona Hotel recipe that has gone viral, the uniforms will feature a true Altoona Pizza design, packed with tomato sauce, sliced green bell peppers, salami and American cheese all topped on a Sicilian-style pizza dough base.

Fans can bid on their own slice of Pizza apparel history following the game on Sunday August 13 via the LiveSource app, with proceeds benefiting the Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Blair County System of Care.

On Saturday May 13, the Curve will wear special Halloween-themed jerseys for Halloween at the Ballpark Night, presented by Family Services Inc. These spooky threads feature orange bats and cobwebs popping off a horrific dark design that's sure to scare you into the Halloween spirit. Jerseys will be auctioned off via the LiveSource App after the game to benefit Family Services, Inc. For a sneak peak, click here.

Finally, the Curve will add to its rich Independence Day history on Tuesday, July 4 with special Patriotic-themed jerseys, presented by the Altoona Railroaders Museum. These specialty uniforms will feature the Stars and Stripes in a special Curve design. After the game, fans can enjoy an American Fireworks Celebration, presented by the PA Lottery. Fans will also get the chance to bid on the jerseys via the LiveSource app, with proceeds benefiting the Altoona Railroaders Museum.

PREMIUM GIVEAWAYS

The 2023 season will feature numerous premium giveaways that celebrate 25 years of Curve baseball.

The first of three Curve giveaways that recognize the 25th Anniversary season will take place on Friday, June 2 when the Curve host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 6:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at PNG Field will receive an Altoona Curve Mount Rushmore Figurine, presented by UniFirst. As voted on back in December, this stone-like keepsake features four of the greatest Curve players in team history: Adam Hyzdu, Brad Eldred, Bronson Arroyo, and Andrew McCutchen. For a sneak peak, CLICK HERE.

The Curve will have back-to-back anniversary giveaways in July. On Thursday July 6, when the Curve host the Erie SeaWolves at 6:00 p.m., the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Commemorative Curve MVP Baseball Card Set, presented by PowerHouse Subs. This baseball card set features all 22 Curve Most Valuable Player winners and includes special cards for both Eastern League Championship teams in Curve history. This is the only chance for fans to collect this piece of Curve history!

On the following day, July 7 at 6:00 p.m., the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 25th Season Curve Ring, presented by Peoples Natural Gas. This replica ring features the 25th Anniversary Logo and the years of the franchise etched across the top. For a sneak pick, CLICK HERE.

The lone bobblehead giveaway of the season may be the most villainous bobbleheads given away in minor league baseball in 2023. On Friday August 4, when the Curve host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00 p.m., darkness will fall as the first 1,000 fans will receive a special "The Joker" Bobblehead on Supervillain Night, presented by Nuts For You.

The Curve will celebrate Christmas in July with a Loco Nutcracker giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. against the Reading Fightin' Phils, presented by Sheetz For The Kidz.

Another premium giveaway will take place on Sunday, May 14 when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch. The Curve will celebrate Mother's Day with a special Silicone Wine Cup Giveaway to the first 500 Women through the gates, presented by Seven Mountains Winery.

Fans of all ages can come out to the ballpark to celebrate Loco's Birthday when the Curve host the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday, July 9 at 1:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mascot Pillowcase, featuring some of the mascots over the years for the Curve, presented by The EBT Foundation, Inc. and The Bob and Brian Group. Mascot lovers won't want to miss Curve Mascot History Night on Friday August 25 at 6:00 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mascot Autograph Poster, presented by Double Tap Indoor Gun Range. There will be a Curve mascot reunion, including a special appearance from a former Altoona mascot of the green variety.

There will be three T-Shirt giveaways this season, where the first 1,000 fans will receive a unique Curve themed T-Shirt. The first giveaway is on Meme Night at the ballpark on Thursday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, presented by M&T Bank. The second giveaway is on Friday, June 23 when the Bowie Baysox come to town for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch, presented by the Central PA Autism Community. The final T-shirt giveaway comes on Friday, September 8 at 6:00 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators for a special "Red Out" at the Ballpark, presented by The Altoona Mirror, PSCOA, and Gorilla House.

For the final home game of the season, the Curve will celebrate Altoona Native John Gochnaur, who is regarded as the worst MLB baseball player of all-time. Fans can collect a Commemorative Gochnaur Baseball Card, given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, presented by AON & Eclipse Pro Wrestling.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

Curve, PA will be filled with special appearances all season long, from former players to professional athletes to baseball movie stars!

After a successful visit in 2022, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will return to the ballpark on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks to show off one of the most astounding displays of equilibrium, presented by The Altoona Mirror. Also returning in 2023 is America's Got Talent star Jonathan Burns. After showing off his comedic contortionist act last year, Burns will bring his new Magic Act to PNG Field on Thursday, July 20 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Reading Fightin' Phils, presented by the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center.

Is this heaven? No, it's Curve, PA. Field of Dreams star Dwier Brown will be in appearance at the ballpark on Saturday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. against the Bowie Baysox, presented by Stucky Automotive. If you buy tickets, he will come. You can ease his pain by going the distance and buying a special VIP meet and greet package to secure your chance to meet Brown.

Wrestling fans will not want to miss Pro Wrestling Night on Thursday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves. WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts will be in attendance, with fans given the opportunity to purchase VIP meet and greet packages, presented by Peoples Natural Gas.

Retired professional hockey player and former Pittsburgh Penguin Paul Coffey will make an appearance at PNG Field on Thursday, August 3rd at 6:00 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Fans can purchase a VIP meet and greet package to secure their visit with the four-time Stanley Cup Champion, presented by UPMC Health Plan.

SPECIAL THEMED NIGHTS

One of the team's most impactful promotions of the season with the Curve's annual Game of Hope on Wednesday, May 31, presented by United Rentals. A night to remember those that have lost their battles with cancer and support those that are currently fighting cancer, the Curve will honor survivors throughout the special Wednesday night game at 6:00 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

When the rival Bowie Baysox come into town on Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m., fans will be wowed by a special appearance from the Dynamo Dogs. One of the most storied dog acts in circus history will be at PNG Field to entertain the entire family, presented by Stucky Automotive.

Kids and parents throughout the area will be thrilled for the return of Education Days throughout the 2023 season. On Wednesday, April 19 against the Bowie Baysox, Wednesday, May 10 against the Akron RubberDucks and Wednesday, May 24 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Curve will play at 11:00 a.m. and educate the game's youngest fans through baseball.

Wednesday, July 19 features the return of the popular Super Splash Day, presented by the Altoona Water Authority, where fans can stay cool on a sunshine-filled July game day against the Reading Fightin' Phils at 12:05 p.m. There will be a special Kids Giveaway to the first 500 children 12 and under at each Education Day as well as Super Splash Day, provided by the Home Nursing Agency WIC Program.

Faith Nights return to the ballpark in 2023 with two unique, faith-filled nights at the ballpark. The first Faith Night of the season comes on Sunday, May 28 against the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:00 p.m. Our second faith night will be on Sunday, August 13 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:00 p.m. Former Pirates and Curve outfielder Alex Presley will be in attendance to discuss how faith impacted his career on August 13, presented by Game Changer.

The Curve will celebrate Roberto Clemente Night on Friday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m. against the Reading Fightin' Phils, where we will recognize one of the greatest players in baseball history. The force will be with us on Saturday, June 3 at 6:00 p.m. for Star Wars Night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Curve will recognize our 2023 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year on Saturday April 22 at 4:00 p.m. against the Bowie Baysox.

FIREWORKS SHOWS

The 2023 season will feature 18 action-packed fireworks shows. Throughout the season, different themes will accompany our fireworks presentations, including an exciting Blast through the Decades, featuring the music of five different decades. The dates and themes of our 2023 fireworks shows are listed below.

Thursday, April 6 - Journey/Steve Perry Themed Fireworks

Friday, May 12 - 50's Night Themed Fireworks

Saturday, May 27 - Game Show Night Themed Fireworks

Sunday, May 28 - Broadway Themed Fireworks

Saturday, June 3 - Star Wars Night Themed Fireworks

Thursday, June 22 - David Bowie Themed Fireworks

Sunday, June 25 - 60's Night Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4 - America Fireworks Celebration

Saturday, July 8 - 70's Night Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, July 18 - One Hit Wonders Themed Fireworks

Sunday, July 23 - Aerosmith Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, August 1 - 80's Night Themed Fireworks

Saturday, August 5 - Colonial Night Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, August 8 - Regional Music Themed Fireworks

Saturday, August 12 - TikTok Themed Fireworks

Sunday, August 13 - Faith Night Themed Fireworks

Saturday, August 26 - Mystery Night Themed Fireworks

Saturday, September 9 - 90's Night Themed Fireworks

DAILY VALUE PROMOTIONS

The Curve are pleased to reveal several daily value promotions available throughout the season.

Tuesday night games are 2-for-Tuesday where can purchase two for the price of one on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Breezeline. *Excludes July 4*

Wednesdays at the ballpark are jam-packed with great value. On Why Not Wednesday's fans can purchase 50-cent wings, enjoy $6 glasses of wine and enjoy the return of Mitsubishi Wednesday with complimentary tickets available at Five Star Mitsubishi of Altoona, excluding education days. Wednesdays are also WIC Wednesdays with complimentary play in the WIC Kids Zone. Wednesdays at PNG Field are presented by the Altoona Mirror.

Thursday's are Thirstday at PNG Field with $3 16 oz. select domestic drafts, $2 22oz. sodas and $1 Juniata-brand by Kunzler hot dogs, presented by Q94.

Friday's are Finally FriYay at the Ballpark, presented by the PA Lottery. Kickoff your weekend at the ballpark with Live Music and Fun! Each Friday night home game will feature a unique code for a free fast play lottery ticket.

Every Saturday and Sunday, Kids can run the bases postgame.

Each Sunday throughout the season is a Ritchey's Dairy Kids Club game with complimentary memberships available and an opportunity to join in special experiences around the ballpark throughout the summer.

Click here to view the full 2023 Altoona Curve Promotional Schedule.

Single game tickets will go on sale at CurveFest on Saturday, February 25 at Peoples Natural Gas Field. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans will have their first opportunity to purchase individual tickets at the Curve Box Office and the first 200 fans that do will receive a voucher for a free long sleeve 25th Anniversary shirt, presented by Ravine. Fans who purchase tickets for Opening Night at CurveFest will receive an additional complimentary ticket, of equal or lesser value, to any other April or May 2022 home game. As well, any fan that purchases a ticket for the Curve's July 4th matchup with the Erie SeaWolves will get another complementary ticket for July 5th or July 6th.

The Curve will begin the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6 with a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

