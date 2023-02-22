RubberDucks Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the 2023 promotional schedule, which once again features a theme for all 69 regular season home games.

The RubberDucks open the 2023 season at Canal Park on Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves. That night's postgame fireworks will be the first of 28 fireworks shows during the season.

Saturday, April 6 will conclude the first homestand of the season due to the Easter Holiday. The RubberDucks will cap off the first homestand with a movie poster giveaway and postgame fireworks.

"We are excited to announce the much-anticipated 2023 promotional schedule," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "From honoring Akron with the Sauerkraut Balls and Devil Strips rebrands to all of our exciting giveaways and theme nights, I think there is something each night everyone will enjoy this season. I can't wait to see everyone back in the ballpark on April 6 for the start of another great season."

The 2023 giveaways include seven t-shirt Tuesdays and 12 Saturday premium giveaways, including seven bobbleheads. Some of the bobbleheads include actress and author Karyn Parsons, RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor, newly elected Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, RubberDucks mascot Rubberta and actor Kevin Sussman.

There will be three day games throughout the summer. Education Day will return with a 11:05 a.m. start on Tuesday, May 23. The RubberDucks annual Big Splash Day will return on Tuesday, July 18 at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 will be a Businesspersons' Special 12:05 p.m. start.

"We have been hard at work all offseason planning these great promotional nights for our amazing fans," said RubberDucks Manager of Promotions & Community Relations Austin Stephens. "We are excited to once again honor the Akron Black Tyrites as we salute Akron's contribution to the Negro Leagues and continue to grow our Perros Calientes brand, our COPA identity. We are also excited to debut a new look to t-shirt Tuesdays with the What Could've Been Collection that features some of the different name possibilities the team could have been called instead of the RubberDucks following a name the team contest from 2011."

For one-night only, the RubberDucks will become the Akron Devil Strips as a homage to the colloquial name for tree lawns in Akron on Friday, July 7 and on Friday, Aug. 18 the RubberDucks will become the Akron Sauerkraut Balls, a nod to the iconic deep-fried Akron appetizer that includes pork, sauerkraut and unique dipping sauces.

The RubberDucks will honor the Akron Black Tyrites and Los Perros Calientes de Akron in 2023. The Black Tyrites will return on Friday, July 21 and there will be five Los Perros Calientes games throughout the summer.

"This season's promotional schedule brings some new faces to Canal Park," said RubberDucks Coordinator of Promotions and Community Relations Zak Gordon. "We are excited to welcome Karyn Parsons and Kevin Sussman to Akron. We can't wait for the fans to get to meet these two incredible actors."

Single game tickets for all home games go on-sale Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket packages and flex plans for the 2023 season are available now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

Nightly Promotions

T-Shirt Tuesday presented by K1 Speed Canton, 1590 WAKR and WQMX 94.9: Each Tuesday features a unique t-shirt given away to the first 1,000 fans.

Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health and 640 WHLO, & White Claw Wednesday presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer: Every Wednesday home game will be Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. Wednesday is also White Claw Wednesday with White Claw specials throughout the ballpark.

Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland: Enjoy $2 beer and soda all night long!

Fireworks Friday presented by Akron Beacon Journal, LOCALiQ and 98.1 KDD: Enjoy postgame fireworks after every Friday game! Watch the RubberDucks take the field in their Electric Blue jerseys presented by FirstEnergy.

Giveaway Saturday presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE: Every Saturday features a unique premium giveaway for the first 1,000 fans!

Sunday Family FUNday presented by Akron Children's Hospital and KIDJAM! Radio powered by The Summit: Pregame families can play catch on the field, and Kids 12 & Under run the bases presented by FedEx Custom Critical after every Sunday game (All Family FUNday activities are subject to MLB Player Health and Safety Protocols).

Game Times (unless otherwise noted)

Weekday games start at 6:35 p.m.

Saturdays before Memorial Day weekend start at 6:05 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays after Memorial Day and July 4th start at 7:05 p.m.

2023 Promotional Schedule (All promotions and game times subject to change)

April

April 6: Thirsty Thursday™ - The First Game of the Season We Are Home! - Postgame Fireworks

April 7: There's a Jabroni in My Cincinnati Chili! - Postgame Fireworks

April 8: The Duckie Awards - Movie Poster Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

April 18: T-Shirt Tuesday - RubberDucks T-Shirt (First 1,000 fans) - Literal Night

April 19: Organ Donor Night

April 20: Thirsty Thursday™ - As Seen on TV Night - Call Now for Your Free Trial!!

April 21: Michael Carter Appreciation Night (RubberDucks season ticket holder) - Postgame Fireworks

April 22: That's A Spicy Duck - Chef Hat Giveaway presented by Union Home Mortgage (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

April 23: Family FUNday - Oak Clinic Day

May

May 2: T-Shirt Tuesday - Akron Gum Dippers (First 1,000 fans) - What Could've Been T-Shirt Collection

May 3: Bark in the Park #1, bring your dog to the game

May 4: Thirsty Thursday™ - Star Wars Night

May 5: Dungeons & Ducks - Postgame Fireworks

May 6: Seis de Mayo - Hispanic Heritage Celebration - Los Perros Calientes Youth Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) presented by Ohio's 529 CollegeAdvantage - Los Perros Calientes Night - Postgame Fireworks

May 7: Family FUNday - National Lemonade Day

May 23: Education Day - special 11:05 a.m. start

May 24: Opposite Day

May 25: Thirsty Thursday™ - I Peaked in High School Night

May 26: Military Appreciation Night - Postgame Fireworks

May 27: Hold Up Your Britches Night - RubberDucks Belt Buckle Giveaway presented by MCA of Akron & UA Local 219 (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

May 28: Family FUNday - Halfway to Halloween Night - special 6:35 p.m. start - Postgame Fireworks

May 30: T-Shirt Tuesday - Akron White Walls (First 1,000 fans) - What Could've Been T-Shirt Collection

May 31: GOAT Night - Recognize the Greatest of All Time

June

June 1: Thirsty Thursday™ - Spoiler Alert Night!!

June 2: Look! My Hot Dog is GREEN! $1K Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks

June 3: All Out 90s - Karyn Parsons Bobblehead presented by Ruoff Mortgage - Karyn Parsons VIP Appearance - Postgame Fireworks

June 4: Family FUNday - Save The Bumblebee!

June 20: T-Shirt Tuesday - Aeros Orbit T-Shirt (First 1,000 fans) - Aeros Night

June 21: Mail Carrier Appreciation Night - Honoring the People Who Always Deliver - Los Perros Calientes Night

June 22: Thirsty Thursday™ - Cringe Night

June 23: Used Car Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks

June 24: Halfway to Christmas - RubberDucks Christmas Stocking Giveaway presented by FirstEnergy (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

June 25: Family FUNday - It's Halftime, they better not forget to hit save

July

July 4: Independence Day - Postgame Fireworks

July 5: Procrastinators Unite! - Oops We Forgot T-Shirt (First 1,000 fans)

July 6: Thirsty Thursday™ - Ohio Smith and the Kingdom of the Rubber Tires Night

July 7: Devil Strips Night - Postgame Fireworks

July 8: Can I Speak to Your Manager?? - Rouglas Odor Bobblehead present by Summa Health (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

July 9: Family FUNday - Sundaes and Sand Traps (Golf Day)

July 18: Big Splash Day - special 12:05 p.m. start

July 19: Conspiracy Night - Los Perros Calientes Night

July 20: Thirsty Thursday™ - First Responders Night presented by Stark State College

July 21: Salute to the Negro Leagues Night - Akron Black Tyrites vs Jax Red Caps - Postgame Fireworks - Scout Night Campout

July 22: "He's Not the Greatest Colorman in the League for Northing Folks" - Monty the Colorman bobblehead presented by Distilata (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

July 23: Family FUNday - Princess Tea Party

August

August 1: Businesspersons' Special - special 12:05 p.m. start

August 2: Bark in the Park #2, bring your dogs to the game - Los Perros Calientes Game

August 3: Thirsty Thursday™ - Wrestling Night - Salute to Steel Chairs & Broken Tables

August 4: ZOOperstars! Appearance - Postgame Fireworks

August 5: Cleveland Basketball Night - Mystery bobblehead presented by MCA of Akron - Postgame Fireworks

August 6: Family FUNday - Youth Sports Day

August 15: T-Shirt Tuesday - Gym Rat Night - Canal Gym Rat T-Shirt (First 1,000 fans)

August 16: Baby Boomer Night - Salute to the Greatest Generation

August 17: Thirsty Thursday™ - Irish Appreciation Night

August 18: Sauerkraut Balls Night - Postgame Fireworks presented by National Interstate Insurance

August 19: STEM Night - Kevin Sussman bobblehead presented by Summa Health - Kevin Sussman VIP appearance - Postgame Fireworks

August 20: Family FUNday: Fashion Day

August 29: T-Shirt Tuesday - Akron Tire Jacks (First 1,000 fans) - What Could've Been T-Shirt Collection

August 30: Akron Pride Night

August 31: Thirsty Thursday™ - Karaoke Night

September

September 1: The Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration - Akron Children's Hospital Game - Postgame Fireworks

September 2: RubberDucks Comic Con - Rubberta Bobblehead presented by WBNX-TV (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

September 3: Family FUNday - Mustache Appreciation Night - special 6:05 p.m. start - Postgame Fireworks

September 12: T-Shirt Tuesday - Akron Vulcans (First 1,000 fans) - What Could've Been T-Shirt Collection

September 13: People that Read the News on TV Night - Los Perros Calientes game

September 14: Thirsty Thursday™ - Pickleball Night - A Celebration of All Things Pickles

September 15: Do You Want My Mixtape? - Postgame $1,000 Cash Dash - Postgame Fireworks

September 16: Cleveland Football Night - Joe Thomas bobblehead presented by Cleveland Clinic - Akron General (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

September 17: Fan Appreciation Day

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

