Altoona Curve Receive Invitation to MLB Player Development System

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve received an invitation to be part of Major League Baseball's new player development system to remain the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

Under MLB's new player development structure, the Pittsburgh Pirates extended invitations to four minor league clubs: the Indianapolis Indians, Altoona Curve, Greensboro Grasshoppers and Bradenton Marauders.

Player Development Licenses are expected to be sent to the group of 120 teams in the coming weeks. All league and classifications will be subject to MLB's finalized structure after all 120 PDLs are signed.

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field offices. Fans can secure ticket priority with 2021 season tickets and flex books by calling the Curve Ticket Office at 814.283.3130. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during weekdays and online 24/7/365.

