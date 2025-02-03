Altoona Curve Announce Two Events to Kick off 2025 Season

February 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce two events to kick off the 2025 season. CurveFest will return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, March 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with single game tickets going on sale. In addition, the Curve invite fans to join them on Monday, February 24 at Levity Brewing Company in Altoona for First Pitch: A 2025 Season Preview.

The February First Pitch event is a first of its kind evening open to all Curve fans, who are encouraged to come out to see the unveiling of the upcoming season's promotional calendar in person, including jersey reveals, theme nights, and special events, as well as learn about what is new at PNG Field! Levity Brewing Company's Downtown Altoona Taproom is located at 1411 11th Avenue. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Levity on this one-of-a-kind event to announce all of the fun promotions that the Curve have become known for over the years," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Opening Day on April 4th is getting closer and closer, and we are looking forward to opening up the ballpark to fans for the first time this year on March 1st ."

A spring celebration of Curve Baseball at CurveFest will give fans their first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets, and the first 200 fans who purchase in-person at Peoples Natural Gas Field will receive Altoona Curve gloves, presented by Ravine. Also, fans that hold season tickets and mini plans will have their first opportunity to pick up their tickets for the 2025 season. There will also be a game-worn Curve jersey sale at the Stockyard Team Store for fans in attendance.

Fans that purchase tickets at CurveFest for Opening Day, slated for Friday, April 4, will receive another complementary ticket of equal or lessor value for any other April or May game. Also, any fan that purchases a ticket for the Curve's July 3rd matchup with the Harrisburg Senators will get another complementary ticket of equal or lessor value for July 1st or July 2nd.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase online on Saturday March 1 at 2:00 p.m. Beginning on Monday March 3, the Curve Box Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The kick-off event will feature live music, food, and vendors on the second level concourse. Vendors that are interested in participating can contact Tony Talarigo at ATalarigo@altoonacurve.com to coordinate their participation with a donation to Altoona Curve Charities. CurveFest will feature complimentary food from Holland Brothers and live music from Zac Grace.

Fans will also have a great opportunity to sign up children ages 3-12 years old for the Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club to receive a free ticket to 12 Sunday home games. Upgraded memberships are available as part of the Curve's Little Locos that includes additional ticket vouchers, an exclusive Little LOCO bobblehead, a special gameday opportunity, plus more! Little LOCO packages will be available for pickup at CurveFest.

Fans attending CurveFest are encouraged to park in the red or tan lots to purchase their tickets at the Box Office windows.

The Altoona Curve Booster club will be in attendance at CurveFest to invite fans to renew their membership or join the Booster Club. The Curve are also pleased to announce the return of the team's pre-season FanFest, slated for Tuesday, April 1, where Curve fans will have their first opportunity to meet the 2025 Curve coaching staff and players. More information on FanFest will be revealed later.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.

