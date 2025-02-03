Hit the Ice with Matt Doherty at Canal Park August 9th for the Hum Goalie Goalie VIP Package

(AKRON, OHIO) - Matt Doherty, the actor best known for his role of Lester Averman in The Mighty Ducks franchise, will be at Canal Park on Saturday, August 9. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Doherty that includes a picnic and guaranteed Matt Doherty bobblehead.

Tickets for the Hum Goalie Goalie VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

August 9 game ticket located in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory

Guaranteed Matt Doherty bobblehead

Meet and greet with Matt Doherty presented by State and Federal Communications

Autograph from Matt Doherty

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

"We are thrilled to have Matt Doherty aka Lester Averman at Canal Park this season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "It will be great to have one of the key members of those classic 90s movies in Akron to help us celebrate all things hockey on August 9."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS. Only fans that purchase a VIP package will be able to receive an autograph from Doherty at the Saturday, August 9 game.

2025 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

