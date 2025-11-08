CFL Montreal Alouettes

Als Clinch Grey Cup Berth with Clutch Game-Winning Drive I CFL

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Jose Maltos clinches a Grey Cup berth with a game-winning field goal, capping off a perfectly executed drive by Davis Alexander and clutch grabs from Charleston Rambo.

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from November 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central