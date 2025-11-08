Als Clinch Grey Cup Berth with Clutch Game-Winning Drive I CFL

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Jose Maltos clinches a Grey Cup berth with a game-winning field goal, capping off a perfectly executed drive by Davis Alexander and clutch grabs from Charleston Rambo.







