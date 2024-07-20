Alouettes Sign Two
July 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal, July 20, 2024 - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Saturday:
Players signed
Nate Behar, (Nat), WR, Carleton
Bryce Notree, (A), LB, Southern Illinois
