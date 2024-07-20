Alouettes Sign Two

Montreal Alouettes

Alouettes Sign Two

July 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal, July 20, 2024 - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Saturday:

Players signed

Nate Behar, (Nat), WR, Carleton

Bryce Notree, (A), LB, Southern Illinois

