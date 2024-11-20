Alouettes Sign All-CFL Linebacker Tyrice Beverette to Extension

November 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that the team has signed American linebacker Tyrice Beverette to a one-year extension that will keep him in Montreal through 2026. He was already under contract for the 2025 season.

The Lakewood, N.J. native was named to the All-CFL team in 2024 and was also finalist for the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the league. The Stony Brook University alum was unanimously selected as the Alouettes' Most Outstanding player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player this past season.

Beverette (6'0", 203 lbs.) started all 18 games last season. He ranked first in the league with 137 defensive plays and fourth in the CFL with 102 defensive tackles. The 29-year-old led the league with four forced fumbles, while also intercepting two passes and recording five sacks.

"Tyrice had an amazing year with us. He is definitely one of our leaders on defense, and this signing is huge for our team," says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "I remain convinced that the best is yet to come for him. In 2025, he will be playing his fourth year with the Alouettes, and I truly believe he will continue his success."

Beverette joined the Alouettes in 2022 after two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

