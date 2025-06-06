Alouettes Firmly in the Driver's Seat with a Late 2nd Quarter TD: CFL
June 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund capitalizes on a Toronto fumble for a TD right before the end of the half.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
