Alouettes Extend Jesse Gibbon Through 2026

January 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon to a one-year contract extension on Thursday. He is now under contract through the 2026 season.

Gibbon (6'4'', 300 lbs.) played 12 games with the Montreal Alouettes during the 2024 regular season, in addition to the East Final. He was a member of the team when they lifted the Grey Cup in 2023. That year, he was in uniform for 17 games.

In 2019 and 2021, the former University of Waterloo Warrior helped the Hamilton Tiger-Cats reach the Grey Cup game.

The Alouettes acquired the 27-year-old player from the Edmonton Elks in February 2023.

In total, the former second overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft has played six seasons and 79 games in the CFL with Hamilton, Edmonton, and Montreal.

"Jesse provides flexibility within our offensive line, as he is capable of playing guard, center, or tackle. This is an important asset for an offensive lineman," said Pier-Yves Lavergne, assistant general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "We are pleased that he is extending his journey with us."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 2, 2025

Alouettes Extend Jesse Gibbon Through 2026 - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.