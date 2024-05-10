Alonso's Ninth Inning Hit Saves Quakes

May 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Juan Alonso's two-out RBI single in the ninth put the Quakes ahead to stay, as Rancho hung on for a 4-2 victory on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

After seeing Visalia tie the game with a run in the eighth, the Rancho offense, which recorded just three hits in the first eight innings, came to life in the ninth. Alonso delivered one of four hits in the inning, his second of the night, singling home Jordan Thompson to give the Quakes a 3-2 lead against Rio Britton (0-4). Logan Wagner followed with another two-out single, bringing Carlos Rojas to the plate. Rojas then delivered his second two-out RBI hit of the night, scoring Alonso to make it 4-2.

Jorge Gonzalez (4-2), who got hit with the blown save because of the eighth inning run, worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the win.

The win for Rancho (17-12) now gives them a 4.5 game lead over Visalia in the South Division.

The Quakes will send Gabe Emmett (2-0) to the mound on Saturday night, as he'll take on Denny Larrondo (0-0) in game five of the six-game set, with first pitch slated for 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

