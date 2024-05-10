Comeback Claws Appear For First Time In 2024 As Fresno Sneaks Past Modesto 3-2

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-13) outlasted the Modesto Nuts (21-7) 3-2 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno enjoyed their first comeback claws win of the season, snapping a six-game losing streak at home. The Grizzlies improved to 3-11 overall (2-7 at home) when their opponents score first and relished their first victory in one or two-run contests (1-7 overall). Fresno also won their first game when trailing after six innings (1-9 overall, 1-7 at home) and when plating three runs or less (1-9 overall, 1-6 at home). Fresno now trails Modesto by 5.5 games in the California League North Division standings. The Nuts are 42-9 over their last 51 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs).

Modesto grabbed an early 2-0 lead after a pair of two-out ground-rule doubles. Jonny Farmelo made it 1-0 in the third when he lifted a pitch that bounced over the right field wall. Michael Arroyo added the other double in the fifth after ripping an offering down the left field line. The ball got stuck under the wall near the Nuts bullpen, permitting only one run (Milkar Perez) to score. Fresno cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Jason Hinchman roped a single to left. In the seventh, Hinchman once again came up with the clutch hit, lining a double to the left-center gap. Two runs raced home, putting the Grizzlies ahead 3-2. The one-run cushion was just enough for the Fresno pitching staff to wrap up the contest.

Grizzlies' southpaw Austin Emener did not factor in the decision despite an excellent four and two-thirds innings of work. Emener tied a career-high with seven strikeouts, his third time reaching that feat this year. Welinton Herrera (2-1, win) entered for Emener with runners in scoring position, punching out Lazaro Montes to end the threat. Herrera completed his evening with a season-high two and one-third scoreless frames of relief. The lefty gave up two walks and no hits while whiffing six, the most by a Grizzlies reliever in 2024. Bryson Hammer (Hold, 2) hurled a clean eighth, mustering one strikeout. Collin Baumgartner secured his first professional save after fanning Arroyo with two runners on in the ninth.

Nuts' righty Elijah Dale also took a no-decision after four and two-thirds frames of one-run ball (zero earned). Dale issued five walks and struck out eight batters. Jack White (3-2) suffered the setback after allowing two runs over one and two-thirds innings. Jesse Wainscott picked up a trio of punchouts over five total outs (zero hits, walks and runs). The squads will continue their intergalactic battle tomorrow for Star Wars Night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Jason Hinchman (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI)

- LHP Welinton Herrera (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

- LHP Austin Emener (4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- LF Jonny Farmelo (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB)

- 1B Milkar Perez (2-4, 2B, 2 R)

- 2B Michael Arroyo (1-5, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Ashton Izzi (1-0, 2.35) vs. Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (2-3, 4.05)

On That Fres-Notes:

The clubs combined for 30 strikeouts (15 each) and 14 walks (7 apiece). Both teams left 10 runners on base (20 overall) in the 3-2 duel.

Ben McCabe crushed a double among his two hits. Fadriel Cruz reached base twice in the leadoff spot. Braylen Wimmer scored two of the three Fresno runs.

Fresno went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position, which included leaving the bases-loaded in the first (three strikeouts) and second innings (one strikeout and a double play). The Grizzlies are 14-for-72 (.194) in the month of May (9 games) with runners in scoring position.

