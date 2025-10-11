All-WNBA Second Team
Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
The All-WNBA Second Team understood the assignment this szn
Aliyah, Paige, Sabrina, Nneka, and Jackie showed why they're among the best.
Press play on the highlights
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 10, 2025
- Nneka Ogwumike Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team - Seattle Storm
- Paige Bueckers Named to All-WNBA Second Team - Dallas Wings
- Pair of Aces Earn All-WNBA Honors - Las Vegas Aces
- Alyssa Thomas Named to 2025 All-WNBA First Team - Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team - New York Liberty
- A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier Unanimously Selected to 2025 All-WNBA First Team - WNBA
- Allisha Gray Named All-WNBA First Team - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston Earn 2025 All-WNBA Honors - Indiana Fever
