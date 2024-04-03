All-Star Pitcher Ronnie Voacolo Returns to Sussex County

Augusta, New Jersey - Ronnie Voacolo's return to the Sussex County Miners for the 2024 season has ignited excitement among fans and teammates alike. With his reputation as a lights-out reliever and closer, Ronnie brings a formidable presence to the pitching mound, ready to dominate opposing batters once again.

His stellar performance in the 2023 season showcased his exceptional skills, as evidenced by his remarkable ERA of 1.10 in 32 innings pitched. Ronnie's ability to consistently strike out batters, tallying an impressive 51 strikeouts, and maintain a WHIP of .857 solidified his status as a key player for the Miners pitching rotation. His outstanding contributions earned him a well-deserved spot on the 2023 Frontier League All-Star East Team, further cementing his place among the Frontier League's Elite Pitchers.

Ronnie spent a majority of his offseason competing in the Puerto Rican Winter League for the RA12 team. Once back stateside, Ronnie helped give back to local New Jersey Communities. Alongside teammates Kyle Richards and Jose Ledesma Jr., Ronnie devoted his time to championing literacy through the Sussex County Miners' Read Across America Initiative. Their collaborative efforts in visiting local schools and igniting a passion for reading among young minds exemplify Ronnie's admirable character and unwavering commitment to fostering positive change beyond the confines of the baseball field.

Entering his third season with the Miners, Ronnie is determined to build upon his previous success and elevate his game to new heights. With a focus on improvement and leadership, he aims to guide the Miners' pitching rotation towards success, setting the stage for another memorable season on the field and continued contributions off the field as a role model and community advocate.

