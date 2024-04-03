RHP Dariel Fregio Returning to Washington on New Deal

April 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the re-acquisition of right-handed pitcher Dariel Fregio to the roster. Fregio was on a one-year deal in 2023 and has signed a new contract to return this season.

The righty was named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week twice in the stretch of a month last season. He was awarded the honor for the week ending August 6 and for the final week of the regular season, ending September 3. In the first week, he logged eight scoreless innings against the Gateway Grizzlies, allowing just three hits, two of which came in the eighth inning. He walked two and struck out six, one off a career-high at the time (seven, set July 23, 2023 at Windy City). The second outing was even better, in what was Fregio's final start of the season, September 1. He twirled a complete-game shutout against the ThunderBolts, tossing nine innings of three-hit ball. He fanned a new career-best 10 batters in that outing.

Overall last season, Dariel amassed 56.1 innings in 11 games (10 starts). He sported a 3.99 ERA as a true rookie in his first taste of pro ball and was 4-2. He walked only 18 batters to 38 strikeouts, giving him a WHIP of 1.314. The work came off a brief summer collegiate ball stint with Winter Park in the FCSL, which followed his collegiate career at St. Leo wrapping up.

In five seasons at St. Leo, Fregio was 17-8 with a 5.80 career ERA in 177 innings. Those innings came around 44 appearances, 29 of which were starts in college. He struck out 156 batters to just 59 walks in that time.

Fregio figures to be a substantial piece of the Washington rotation this season, as he enters his first full season of pro ball.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.