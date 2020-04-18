All-Star Lefty Brian Clark Re-Signs for 2020

April 18, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







High Point Rockers pitcher Brian Clark

(High Point Rockers, Credit: High Point Rockers Baseball) High Point Rockers pitcher Brian Clark(High Point Rockers, Credit: High Point Rockers Baseball)

High Point, N.C.- A strong bullpen on paper has gotten even stronger for the High Point Rockers today, as they have announced the re-signing of lefty Brian Clark. Clark, a 2019 Atlantic League All-Star, figures to pair with newly acquired Josh Judy to make for a formidable duo in the back end of the bullpen.

As a member of the Rockers in 2019, Clark posted a 3-3 record with a stellar 2.27 ERA in 45 appearances. He struck out 44 hitters and surrendered only 3 home runs in 47 innings of work. Those numbers allowed him to be one of seven High Point ballplayers selected to the All-Star game in 2019. He joins fellow All-Star Tyler Ladendorf in returning to the club in 2020, and they in turn are joined by pitcher Craig Stem, catcher Logan Moore, and outfielder Jared Mitchell who were All-Stars with other teams last year.

Perhaps the biggest testament to Clark was manager Jamie Keefe's confidence to insert him into any situation. With the exception of the month of July, Clark never allowed more than 2 earned runs in a single month in 2019, and began his Rockers tenure with 11 consecutive scoreless appearances. All these numbers add up to one easy decision by Rockers' management to retain him. Calling him "invaluable to our bullpen", manager Jamie Keefe adds "This is a big signing for us right now."

A 2014 draft pick of the Chicago White Sox, Clark rose through the ranks of the Pale Hose farm system, reaching AAA Charlotte in 2017. With the Winston-Salem Dash in 2015, he won a career high 10 games in 29 appearances (5 starts). Prior to his professional career, Clark notched 10 saves at Kent State in 2013 before going 6-7 as a starter with a 3.77 ERA the following year.

Images from this story



High Point Rockers pitcher Brian Clark

(High Point Rockers Baseball)

