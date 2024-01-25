All-Star Escorcia Returns to Titans for 2024 Season

Ottawa Titans pitcher Kevin Escorcia

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of left-handed pitcher Kevin Escorcia for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Escorcia, 29, returns to the Titans after spending last season with Veracruz of the Mexican League. The left-hander went 0-4 with a 5.51 ERA in 18 appearances (one start, 17 in relief) over 16.1 innings of work - walking ten and striking out 14.

Hailing from Barranquilla, Colombia, Escorcia put together a stellar 2022 campaign in the capital, going 4-2 with a 1.73 ERA in 37 contests and an East Division-leading 17 saves. Named an all-star, Escorcia worked 36.1 innings, allowed just 20 hits, seven earned runs, walked 14, and struck out 51. Opposing teams were only able to solve the southpaw in five contests who held a nine-inning shutout streak from May 21st to June 17th.

The 6-foot-1 left-hander joined the Titans initially from the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association, where he tossed just 8.1 innings in 2021. Escorcia will enter his eleventh season of professional baseball in 2024 and his second in the nation's capital.

Signed as an international free agent in 2013, Escorcia reached high-A in the Chicago White Sox organization before being released in 2019. Escorcia pitched to a 23-12 record over 158 appearances in seven seasons of affiliated ball, posting a 3.40 ERA and impressive 10.6 K/9.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

