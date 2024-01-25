2024 Weekly Promotions - White Castle Wrestling Thursdays with $1.50 Beer
January 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
We bring back our amazing White Castle Wrestling Thursdays in 2024! Every Wrestling Thursday the Windy City ThunderBolts transforms into the Windy City Sliders! The home team will wear special "Sliders" team jerseys which will be auctioned off with ALL proceeds going to Castle Shares charity! Bidding is on-line only and opens on our first wrestling night Thursday, June 20th. More information and a link to bid will be available soon. Below is an image of last year's jersey and the 2024 version will be announced soon.
Also every Thursday night features fantastic drink specials courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage! 2024 drink specials include...
- $1.75 Retro Beers include 12 oz cans of Busch Light, Natural Light, Old Milwaukee and Naturdays
- $2.75 Beers include 16 oz cans & draft of Bud, Bud Light, Mic Ultra, PBR, Old Style AND 12 oz cans of Bud Light Lime
- All other beer and seltzers are just $4.00
After the game, EGO Pro Wrestling performs their fantastic 1-hour postgame wrestling show presented by White Castle! (there is no wrestling on Opening Night May 9th or our 10:35 am day games on May 16, 23 and August 1)
Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!
