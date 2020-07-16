All-Star Defenseman Justin Woods Returns to Mavericks for 2020-21 Season

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Justin Woods(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed defenseman Justin Woods to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Woods, a six-foot-two 212-pound blueliner from Fairbanks, Alaska makes his return to KC after an exceptional debut season for the Mavericks in 2019-20. In 42 games with the Mavericks last year, Woods led the Mavericks defensive unit with 25 points on four goals and 21 assists. Woods also earned a call-up to Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League last season and has now played in 11 AHL games over the course of his three-year career.

Woods was selected as the Mavericks All-Star representative in the 2020 ECHL All Star Classic, but was unable to participate due to injury. He was selected as one of the Mavericks Alternate Captains for the 2019-20 season.

"Justin is exactly the type of player we want in KC. He can be one of the top d-men in the ECHL and most importantly, he leads by example," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He's an excellent teammate and an outstanding representation of the Mavericks on and off the ice. Former coaches rave about him. We are extremely pleased to have Justin coming back. We are looking for great things out of him."

In three ECHL seasons, Woods has accumulated 52 points on 16 goals and 36 assists in 94 games.

Woods is a five-year survivor of Ewing sarcoma, an extremely rare pediatric bone cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2014, following his freshman year at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and missed the entire 2014-15 season to undergo treatment. Woods was given the all clear and officially cured of the disease last winter, as he has been cancer-free for over five years.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. Reserve your spot now with season tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

