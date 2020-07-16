Nailers Re-Sign Marc-Olivier Duquette

Wheeling Nailers defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their third player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette to an ECHL contract.

Duquette, 22, began the 2019-20 season with the Fort Wayne Komets, before he was traded to the Nailers on October 26th and made his debut with the team that night in a 3-1 victory over the Reading Royals. One week later, Marc-Olivier netted his first professional goal in Kalamazoo - the team he scored both of his goals against during the season. The rookie blueliner finished the year with two goals, five assists, and seven points in 43 games. Six of his seven points were recorded against Central Division opponents.

"Marc-Olivier is a player who showed potential during his rookie season," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "We expect him to take another step this season and continue to grow his game."

Prior to turning pro, the St-Louis-de-Gonzeau, Quebec native played parts of five seasons of junior hockey in the QMJHL, as he suited up briefly with the Gatineau Olympiques, before his career took off with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. During his three seasons with the Voltigeurs, Duquette amassed 14 goals, 56 assists, and 70 points in 186 games, while he improved his +/- rating from -15 to +33 from year one to year three.

"My first year pro was a learning process, and I am looking forward to coming back, working on my game, and having another shot at the Kelly Cup," Duquette said. "The City of Wheeling is very welcoming, and it makes the experience that much better for us."

