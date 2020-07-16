Growlers Re-Sign Todd Skirving

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that two-time Equinor Community Player of the Year and Kelly Cup champion Todd Skirving has signed a Standard Player Contract with the club for the upcoming 2020-21 ECHL season.

Hailing from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Skirving, 28, is set to return for his third season with the Growlers and is looking to improve upon his best professional season in 2019-20. This past season, he appeared in 37 games and set career highs in every major statistical category including goals (4), assists (8), points (12) and penalty minutes (38) and is excited to improve upon those numbers in his third season in Newfoundland.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to return to Newfoundland," Skirving said. "It has become like a second home to me these past two seasons. There is no place I would rather be. Obviously, last season came to an abrupt end. We have unfinished business coming into a new season. The Kelly Cup is still ours to lose and our goal of keeping it will not change. I'm excited and patiently waiting to get the go-ahead for our return."

In the club's inaugural season in 2018-19, Skirving appeared in 26 regular-season contests and an additional five Kelly Cup playoff games en route to Canada's first Kelly Cup title.

Skirving's impact is best felt in the community. Skirving was the face of the Growlers' community efforts and was involved in countless events for a variety of causes, including Canadian Blood Services' Hockey Gives Blood campaign, the Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation Centre and the Ronald McDonald House to name a few.

For his efforts to serve his community, Skirving was named the club's Equinor Community Player of the Year in 2018-19 and again this past season in 2019-20 and is looking forward to picking up where he left off, both on and off the ice, in 2020-21.

Growlers Head Coach John Snowden is excited to have a player of Skirving's character back in a Growlers uniform and believes he is an important part of the puzzle in Newfoundland's locker room.

"If you look at our community and our fans, they know who Todd Skirving is because of his relentless work ethic in the community and his ability to continue to care for everybody," Snowden said.

He's probably one of the best people I've ever come across in the game. He's a glue guy in the room. He's a voice. He's the fun. He's the help for these young kids who are in their first year of pro. He brings his game every single night. He brings energy. He scores big goals when we need it. He blocks big shots. He brings his effort every single day in practice. In or out of the lineup, he's looking to get better every single day. I don't have enough good things to say about Todd. We're really excited to have him back. He's an important piece of the Growlers and what our culture is."

