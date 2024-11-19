All-Star AJ Wright Re-Signs with Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with infielder AJ Wright for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Wright, 28, returns to the Nation's Capital for his fourth season and fifth professional campaign overall in 2025. In 93 games last summer, Wright registered a .304 average with 18 doubles, ranked tied for tenth in the league with 13 homers, and drove in 52. He was one of 17 players in the league with over 100 hits, an accomplishment achieved for the second straight season.

Wright is the franchise's all-time leader in games played (277), runs scored (220), hits (295), walks (166), doubles (62), home runs (39), and RBI (163) over three seasons in Ottawa. The mid-season and post-season all-star recorded a team-best 24 multi-hit performances - earning Frontier League Player of the Week honours May 21-26.

In all 96 games in 2023, Wright notched 101 hits, maintaining an average of .285 with a career-high 14 homers, and 57 RBI. Wright ranked atop the squad in walks for the second straight season, drawing 56. Receiving an all-star nod during the 2022 campaign, Wright hit .277 with 12 homers and 54 RBI in 88 games during his first full professional season. The 5-foot-10 infielder led the club during its postseason run that year, going 5-for-14 (.357 AVG) at the dish with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey product started his professional career in the Empire League in 2021 before joining the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League late in the season.

Before professional baseball, Wright attended the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland), where he spent four seasons hitting a career .273 in 193 games from 2016-2019 for the Retrievers.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

