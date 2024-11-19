Wild Things Make Signing of Pittsburgh Native, RHP Jacob McCaskey Official

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Jacob McCaskey, a Pittsburgh area native and product of Deer Lakes High School, California (Pa., PennWest) and Gardner-Webb University. McCaskey dripped his toes in the pro ball waters in 2024 with Northern Colorado in the Pioneer League.

McCaskey, a Tarentum native, was 2-1 on the mound for the Owlz this past summer and posted a 5.44 ERA in the hitter-favored Pioneer League. Across 35 games (one start), the righty logged 44.2 innings of work and struck out 44 with 23 walks. McCaskey has been a two-way player most of his career going back to high school and logged 56 plate appearances for Northern Colorado in 2024.

He played the final year of his collegiate career at Gardner-Webb University, coached by Jim Chester, a Serra Catholic, Thiel College and Seton Hill University grad. There he appeared in nine games on the mound and made four starts. In 14 innings, he whiffed 13. In the field, he hit .248 with six homers and 38 RBI.

That work came after McCaskey spent four seasons at PennWest California (formerly California University of Pennsylvania). There he was ABCA 2nd Team All-American, D2CCA Second-Team All-American, multi-time All-Region first and second team (ABCA, NCBWA and D2CCA) and All-PSAC West First and Second Team. He achieved some of those honors as a utility and as a pitcher. In 20 total appearances on the mound for the Vulcans (13 starts), the righty logged three complete games, a shutout, a save and compiled an 8-5 record. He worked 82.2 innings and struck out 98 with 42 walks and 74 hits allowed. As a hitter, McCaskey hit .332 with 22 home runs and 121 RBI at Cal, which plays its home games at Wild Things Park.

At Deer Lakes, the standout was a four-year letterwinner, 2018 Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year and three-time first-team all-section.

McCaskey was signed as a pitcher to the Wild Things roster as he returns home for his second professional season.

